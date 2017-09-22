Amid infighting, city’s governance takes a back seat
Crucial items meant to be discussed at a Nelson Mandela Bay council meeting yesterday were put on hold after it ended early in a dramatic fashion. These are just five of the big issues that formed part of the council agenda.
1. IRONMAN 70.3 ROUTE
An urgent decision was needed for the diversion of funds to resurface parts of the route to be used by athletes during the Ironman 70.3 World Championship in September next year.
The Herald has previously reported about the proposed R200-million road upgrades in preparation of the championship, which is set to be hosted in the Bay.
A proposal to use R13-million from other roadwork projects around the city was discussed at a previous council meeting.
But this was referred back to the budget and treasury committee for further discussion.
It is not yet clear how the remaining R200-million will be sourced, but budget and treasury head Retief Odendaal had previously assured councillors the R13-million would be reallocated in the adjustments budget.
A proposal to appoint Rebecca Nyangaresi-Gatang’i as project manager for the Ironman project could also not be passed.
Check The Herald website for a list of wards money could be deducted from to resurface parts of the Ironman route.
2. FIDELITY BUILDING
The municipality is also on a mission to solve its office space woes by buying the Fidelity Building in Central.
The matter was agreed upon in the human resources and corporate service standing committee.
The municipality is currently leasing buildings in the city centre at exorbitant rates.
3. DISASTER MANAGEMENT
The council was meant to pass a disaster management plan after the city had been gazetted as a disaster area by the provincial government.
The plan was included in yesterday’s council agenda.
The item was not discussed after councillors convened on August 24, but more stringent water restrictions have been enforced.
The metro is in a drought, with dam levels averaging 31.3% as of Monday.
4. BUDGET AND RATES
A multi-year budget strategy over five financial years was to be discussed in council yesterday.
The strategy, which is intended to guide budget processes starting in the 2018-19 financial year, will be in line with the metro’s Integrated Development Plan.
It includes proposed increases for property rates, as well as tariffs relating to water, electricity and waste management.
5. PORT ELIZABETH AIRPORT
The process of renaming the Port Elizabeth International Airport has to be restarted, according to the agenda.
The process was initially started in 2013, with the names Sipho Hashe, one of the Pebco Three, and Nelson Mandela put forward as suggested new names.
However, due to the time lapse and certain forms being missing or non-compliant with the requirements of the provincial and national geographic names committee, the municipality would have to start anew if the proposal is approved.
The way forward would have to include a nomination and public participation process.