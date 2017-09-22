Amid infighting, city’s governance takes a back seat

Crucial items meant to be discussed at a Nelson Mandela Bay council meeting yesterday were put on hold after it ended early in a dramatic fashion. These are just five of the big issues that formed part of the council agenda.

1. IRONMAN 70.3 ROUTE

An urgent decision was needed for the diversion of funds to resurface parts of the route to be used by athletes during the Ironman 70.3 World Championship in September next year.

The Herald has previously reported about the proposed R200-million road upgrades in preparation of the championship, which is set to be hosted in the Bay.

A proposal to use R13-million from other roadwork projects around the city was discussed at a previous council meeting.

But this was referred back to the budget and treasury committee for further discussion.

It is not yet clear how the remaining R200-million will be sourced, but budget and treasury head Retief Odendaal had previously assured councillors the R13-million would be reallocated in the adjustments budget.

A proposal to appoint Rebecca Nyangaresi-Gatang’i as project manager for the Ironman project could also not be passed.

2. FIDELITY BUILDING

The municipality is also on a mission to solve its office space woes by buying the Fidelity Building in Central.

The matter was agreed upon in the human resources and corporate service standing committee.