We are in crisis – Motlanthe
Even though the ANC has lost its way, will still vote for the party.
The former president said that when speaking on Radio 702 yesterday morning.
“I will vote for the ANC because, the simple truth is, I believe in the ANC,” he said.
“You have to understand that there is the ANC and there is the ANC leadership at various levels and spheres.”
The leadership had done itself a great disservice, he said, again emphasising that voters would abandon the ANC if it did not change.
“If the voters see it the same way as I see it‚ they will go that way [not voting for the ANC],” he said.
Motlanthe said every time there was a controversy surrounding President Jacob Zuma, it distracted the country from the real issues.
A caller asked why Motlanthe and other elders were only speaking out now.
“The fact that we [elders] are at the point where we are speaking shows we are in a crisis‚” he said.