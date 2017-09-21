ANC Presidential hopeful Lindiwe Sisulu will arrive in East London on Friday‚ as part of her campaign for the ANC’s top post.

As part of her programme in the Eastern Cape this weekend‚ her spokesman‚ Vusi Tshose‚ said the Minister will be in conversation with the community of Mdantsane.

“She has been invited by the ANC GB Phasha branch in her capacity as an NEC (national executive committee) member to join them and to deliver a memorial lecture in honour of the late Comrade Gilford Buyile Pasha‚” he said.

Pasha was a renowned ANC veteran and ex-Robben Island prisoner.

Sisulu was first nominated by an Amathole ANC branch early last year‚ with the members saying they are likely to nominate her to replace ANC president Jacob Zuma at the national elective conference in December‚ “because she is not tainted”.

Other senior ANC leaders vying for the position are Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa‚ who was also in Mdantsane last week to officially open the newly revamped Cecilia Makiwane Hospital‚ as well as Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma‚ Mathews Phosa and Zweli Mkhize.

Mkhize and Phosa were in East London on Wednesday night as panellists at a book launch of soccer referee Ace Ngcobo.

Tshose said: “As part of the (GB Pasha) lecture‚ Minister Sisulu will continue to share her vision for the future and emphasise her message of hope through her presidential campaign under the theme “It’s a Must”.