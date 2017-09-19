A Northern KwaZulu-Natal councillor has claimed they have uncovered thousands of illegal ANC members ahead of the elective conference in December.

ANC councillor in Pongola‚ Nqaba Mkhwanazi‚ who gave evidence yesterday at the Moerane Commission which is sitting in KwaZulu-Natal to investigate political violence in the province‚ cited factionalism and corruption as being among the causes for the political killings ravaging the province.

Mkhwanazi said the party had discovered 4 000 illegal ANC membership cards bearing a fake stamp in the Zululand region.

He said he believed the fake members were linked to certain branches of the ANC Youth League.

“We have submitted the list to the secretary-general to investigate.”

ANC provincial spokesman Mdumiseni Ntuli confirmed that the claims of fraudulent members were being investigated by the PEC.

“This matter has been reported to us and we have investigated the list. Corrective action is being taken and we have gone to those involved to respond to our findings.”

He said preliminary investigation revealed about 1 000 names‚ but “as we go deeper‚ the figure of manipulated membership might increase”.

Ntuli said their investigation had uncovered various people linked to the ANC branch and regional level as well as the ANC Youth League.