‘Whites can’t urinate on our democracy’
One of President Jacob Zuma’s staunchest backers‚ Water and Sanitation Minister Nomvula Mokonyane‚ says white people could not be allowed to “urinate” on the country’s democracy.
Mokonyane was addressing ANC supporters who had gathered outside parliament in the street following the motion of no-confidence debate.
The ANC had erected a mobile stage right in front of the Plein Street gates of parliament‚ where provincial and national leaders addressed supporters.
Mokonyane told the crowd of about 500 people that “no regime change agenda can divide the ANC”.
“We don’t want our democracy to be urinated on by amadlagusha [white people]. We cannot allow regime change.”