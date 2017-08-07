Maimane urges coalition to oust Bobani
DA leader Mmusi Maimane urged political parties in Nelson Mandela Bay to oust deputy mayor Mongameli Bobani in a motion set to be debated at Thursday’s council meeting.
Speaking on the sidelines of his visit to Pellsrus in Jeffreys Bay on Saturday, Maimane said the situation with Bobani was unworkable.
Patriotic Alliance (PA) councillor Marlon Daniels submitted a motion to remove Bobani from his position.
The motion is supported by DA councillor Nqaba Bhanga.
“I urge the other parties of the coalition government to [support the vote],” Maimane said.
“The co-governance agreement was signed on the principle of working together and voting together, but how can we say we are in a coalition if Bobani votes against us?
“A coalition must vote together, but it feels a lot more like he is in a coalition with the ANC. Why should we have a deputy mayor who works for the opposition?”
According to Maimane, the conflict within the coalition is unique to Nelson Mandela Bay.
“We have coalition governments with the same parties in other cities and those governments work, [yet] within the same context the national coalition is considered under threat because of one individual [who is] allowed to hold the country to ransom.
“When we recognised there was an issue, we told the leadership to pick anyone from the UDM to replace Bobani, but there was no appetite from the UDM to deal with him.
“It is unthinkable that one man could [vote against the coalition] without any consequences.”
In response, UDM leader Bantu Holomisa pointed out that Bobani had voted in support of mayor Athol Trollip at the last council meeting.
“He stopped [voting against them]. If they want to hold a vote of no confidence, they can go ahead,” he said.
Maimane visited Pellsrus as part of his #Change19 tour.
Speaking from the back of a bakkie, Maimane – introduced as the president of the future – painted a picture of his plans if he were to be elected as president in the 2019 national elections.
“We will cut the cabinet in half, and cut VIP vehicles and give the resources to the people,” Maimane said.
“The current government only works for [the benefit of] a few people, but rather than looking after the politicians, we want to take care of the people.”
Maimane said police would work with the traffic department to fight the war against drugs, and that better housing would be a priority.
“We are tired of houses that follow you when you lean against the wall. It breaks my heart to see people in this community waiting [for houses] 20 years later. Let us move forward,” he said.