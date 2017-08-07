Maimane urges coalition to oust Bobani

DA leader Mmusi Maimane urged political parties in Nelson Mandela Bay to oust deputy mayor Mongameli Bobani in a motion set to be debated at Thursday’s council meeting.

Speaking on the sidelines of his visit to Pellsrus in Jeffreys Bay on Saturday, Maimane said the situation with Bobani was unworkable.

Patriotic Alliance (PA) councillor Marlon Daniels submitted a motion to remove Bobani from his position.

The motion is supported by DA councillor Nqaba Bhanga.

“I urge the other parties of the coalition government to [support the vote],” Maimane said.

“The co-governance agreement was signed on the principle of working together and voting together, but how can we say we are in a coalition if Bobani votes against us?

“A coalition must vote together, but it feels a lot more like he is in a coalition with the ANC. Why should we have a deputy mayor who works for the opposition?”

According to Maimane, the conflict within the coalition is unique to Nelson Mandela Bay.

“We have coalition governments with the same parties in other cities and those governments work, [yet] within the same context the national coalition is considered under threat because of one individual [who is] allowed to hold the country to ransom.