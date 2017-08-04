State capture losses ‘could have doubled grants’

The state could have doubled social grants with the money estimated to have been lost to state capture, ANC MP Pravin Gordhan has said.

Speaking at the Daily Maverick The Gathering event, Gordhan said estimates of what was lost to state capture varied, but some estimated this number at about R100-billion.

Asked what he could have done with this money as finance minister, he said the amount represented 9% of total government expenditure and could have doubled social grants.

“Social grants are about R110- to R120-billion of expenditure – we could have doubled them,” he said.

Gordhan said he had been surprised by the scale and the impunity with which state capture had taken place.

His former deputy, Mcebisi Jonas, said the fact that they had been in government and had not known the extent of the problem pointed to the fact that those in government “are not holding the power”.

“Those that run the country are unelected,” did not care about the economy and concerned themselves with “personal accumulation instead”, he said.