New St George’s lease thorny issue

The Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality wants to hand over the management of St George’s Park Stadium to Eastern Province Cricket to ensure that the facility is better run and there is more accountability.

This follows years of uncertainty around the lease agreement dating back to 1986, and complaints by the city that some of the terms are not being met.

The stadium is leased to the EP Cricket Board and the Crusaders Rugby Football Club ground governing body for R5 a year.

The municipality wants to cancel the joint-tenants agreement and enter into a new agreement with EP Cricket to manage the stadium on behalf of the city and to take on the Crusaders sports club, T20 club and others as anchor tenants.

The metro hopes this will ensure more accountability and lead towards a stadium that is more financially viable.

But mayoral committee members on Wednesday raised concerns of a possible backlash if the leases were cancelled without proper engagement with the tenants.

Mayor Athol Trollip said a decision could not be taken as there was not enough information on issues of ownership and tenancy.

“We believe we need to re-look at the leases and we are happy for [them] to be cancelled and renegotiated, but we want the department of SRAC [sports, recreation, arts and culture] and the city manager to take note of the sensitivity around these issues,” Trollip said.