DA metros ‘on the mend’

The DA has made strides in clamping down on corruption and maladministration, and is delivering basic services in metros under its control with the help of its coalition partners.

This was the boast of party leader Mmusi Maimane, speaking yesterday at Jabavu Library in Johannesburg, where he reflected on the DA’s year in government.

Following last year’s local government elections, coalition governments led by the DA took over the City of Johannesburg, Tshwane and Nelson Mandela Bay while the party retained the City of Cape Town.

Joined by Cape Town mayor Patricia De Lille, Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba, Tshwane mayor Solly Msimanga and Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Athol Trollip, Maimane said: “When DA-led governments assumed office in the metros of Johannesburg, Tshwane and Nelson Mandela Bay in August last year, they were faced with the mammoth task of turning around cities that were besieged with ANC corruption and maladministration on almost every level.

“The ANC had – for over two decades – run these administrations into the ground.

“They had become hotbeds of corruption and looting under the ANC, and were in financial and administrative disarray.”

Turning to Nelson Mandela Bay, Maimane said the DA-led coalition had stopped the abuse of public funds on questionable contracts.

“We then discovered a contract worth R22-million with Mohlaleng Media which duplicated the work of municipal staff and predictably delivered negligible outcomes.”

He said in the new administration’s first budget, it had allocated 90% of the budget to previously disadvantaged areas.

On the establishment of the metro police force, Maimane said: “This world-class service consists of 114 well-trained officers, with satellite offices in Bethelsdorp and KwaNobuhle.

“The fight against crime in Nelson Mandela Bay is well under way.”

He said Trollip would establish a jobs desk in his office to facilitate municipal bursaries.

“Lastly, the mayor took significant steps to reverse the ANC’s status quo of ‘government first, citizens last’.