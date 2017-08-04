The cabinet has given its go-ahead for South Africa to bid for the 2023 Rugby World Cup‚ Communications Minister Ayanda Dlodlo announced in a post- cabinet media briefing yesterday.

The cabinet will be asked to underwrite a R2.8-billion tournament hosting fee so that South Africa can buy the rights to host the event should its bid succeed.

The government will also be asked to underwrite the operational and capital expenditure for hosting the event – estimated at £415-million (R7.3-billion) – which the South African Rugby Union (Saru) hopes will be recovered from sponsorships‚ broadcasting‚ ticketing and merchandising.

South Africa will be bidding against France and Ireland and will argue that it can offer an event at a third of the price of its rivals.

An interministerial committee has been established to drive South Africa’s bid and to ensure that the country benefits economically from the event.