Cabinet yes to Rugby World Cup bid for 2023
The cabinet has given its go-ahead for South Africa to bid for the 2023 Rugby World Cup‚ Communications Minister Ayanda Dlodlo announced in a post- cabinet media briefing yesterday.
The cabinet will be asked to underwrite a R2.8-billion tournament hosting fee so that South Africa can buy the rights to host the event should its bid succeed.
The government will also be asked to underwrite the operational and capital expenditure for hosting the event – estimated at £415-million (R7.3-billion) – which the South African Rugby Union (Saru) hopes will be recovered from sponsorships‚ broadcasting‚ ticketing and merchandising.
South Africa will be bidding against France and Ireland and will argue that it can offer an event at a third of the price of its rivals.
An interministerial committee has been established to drive South Africa’s bid and to ensure that the country benefits economically from the event.
Dlodlo noted that the country already had the necessary infrastructure and would not have to spend more to host the tournament.
The cabinet was aware of the spin- offs of hosting the games, especially to stimulate the economy and in particular the tourism and hospitality industry.
Sports Minister Thulas Nxesi said South Africa had a proven track record in hosting international sporting events and that the stadiums were ready.
Saru will be bound to transformation targets ahead of 2023.
Dlodlo said the cabinet had approved the overall proposed package for the Rugby World Cup.
She said the programmes to be rolled out leading to 2023 would leave a lasting legacy for rugby development for the underprivileged.