“Bring it on.”

That’s the message from ANC chief whip Jackson Mthembu to opposition MPs in the run-up to Tuesday’s highly anticipated motion of no confidence debate and vote.

The motion‚ sponsored by Democratic Alliance leader Mmusi Maimane who‚ on Wednesday‚ urged ANC MP’s and Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa to vote against President Jacob Zuma.

Addressing the media on Friday‚ Mthembu said rumours that there are ANC members who will vote in favour of the motion to remove Zuma and his Cabinet reflected “wishful thinking” by the opposition.

He didn’t seem to concerned by statements made by some ANC MPs such as the vocal Makhosi Khoza and Mondli Gungubele that they would be voting with the conscience.

“In all our statements we have said ‘bring it on’. We have said so. Whether you bring it through a secret ballot or through an open ballot … but we have confidence in our members. That’s why as ANC we have said ‘bring it on’. Whether through form of secret or whatever‚ because we ourselves have discussed this issue‚” said Mthembu.

He said the forthcoming motion has generated much debate and public interest‚ hence the party saw it desirable to “upfront clarify our stance on this motion and respond to pronouncements by the opposition on this matter”.

He acknowledged that members of the ANC have raised various issues within the structures of the party.

“Nowhere in these issues that have been raised around the president‚ even inside the structures of the organisation‚ has the matter surfaced of voting with opposition in removing president in parliament‚” said Mthembu.

He added that the ANC caucus shares the same aspirations of the people of South Africa. “Concerned South Africans must know that they have an ally in the ANC Caucus and not an enemy.”