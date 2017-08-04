ANC voters want MPs to follow conscience

More than half of ANC voters say they believe ANC MPs should follow their conscience rather than obey orders from the party in the upcoming vote of no confidence in President Jacob Zuma.

This is revealed in South Africa’s first social media technology-driven political sentiment survey. The results of the ground-breaking survey conducted by domestic research house Ratepop show that 59.2% of ANC voters polled said MPs should vote as they saw fit, rather than follow party instructions. This was particularly significant given the no-confidence vote scheduled in parliament on Tuesday, Ratepop said. Asked whether Zuma’s staying on as president until 2019 would make ANC voters more or less likely to vote for the ANC in the upcoming national elections‚ 46.1% said less likely‚ while 24.5% said more likely.