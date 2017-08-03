IPTS fare structure thrashed out

Proposals include large discount for scholars, pensioners and students

Pupils and pensioners could be eligible for discounts on Nelson Mandela Bay’s IPTS buses once they finally hit the road. This is if the proposed fare structure and policy documents for the Integrated Public Transport System are approved by the council at next week’s meeting.

The fare structures, policy and strategy documents, passed by the mayoral committee yesterday, come after the budget proposal for the beleaguered IPTS department was submitted to the national Department of Transport last week.

The flat fare structure approved by the mayoral committee yesterday could see scholars, pensioners and students receive a 20% discount when using one of the Libongolethu buses.

In a report to the committee yesterday, the municipality said the IPTS was moving swiftly toward implementation.

“The available time to implement the required solution is limited, ongoing operational financial sustainability is of primary importance as is the acceptance of a fare structure,” the report states.

The municipality hopes to launch the Cleary Park IPTS starter route in October.

It recommended that a route-based structure be introduced.

“The flat fare for each particular route in the system will be based mainly on the affordability consideration and take into account the current fares being charged by the current public transport operators,” the report said.

The flat fare structure would see passengers charged across a particular route irrespective of the origin or destination.