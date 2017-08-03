City to fork out almost R1m for investigation

It will cost Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality close to R1-million for a forensic firm to probe allegations of tender and payment irregularities in the public health department.

This figure could escalate should the matter eventually end up in court.

In city manager Johann Mettler’s report requesting approval to deviate from the municipality’s tender processes, he said auditing firm PricewaterhouseCoopers was hired to lead the probe into Milongani Eco Consulting.

Officials from the public health department are accused of making irregular payments to Milongani.

Four senior managers have since been suspended by the metro.

Mettler’s report, which was served before the mayoral committee yesterday, states: “Due to allegations of critical evidence and information being destroyed to cover irregular payments to a service provider, Milongani, the city manager instructed that an immediate confiscation be made to secure municipal equipment and documents within the public health department.