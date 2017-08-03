President Jacob Zuma’s son‚ Edward‚ had until midnight last night to retract offensive remarks he made against senior ANC leaders Pravin Gordhan and Derek Hanekom or face the music.

The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal wants Edward to retract his vitriolic open letter in which he called former finance minister Gordhan a “stooge of white monopoly capital” and former tourism minister Hanekom a “white Afrikaner askari”.

ANC provincial spokesman Mdumiseni Ntuli said yesterday Edward had been told he had five days to retract and apologise for the comments. If Edward does not comply‚ he will be hauled before a disciplinary hearing.