The high court in Pretoria on Tuesday postponed the Democratic Alliance’s urgent application to review Brian Molefe’s reappointment to Eskom as CEO pending his Labour Court bid to be reinstated.

Lawyers for the DA and Molefe agreed that Molefe will not attend work at the Eskom head office‚ or at any of the Eskom sites‚ for the purposes of performing any duties‚ subject to the completion of his Labour Court matter.

Molefe left Eskom’s employ in January after the Public Protector found he had been closely linked to the Gupta family‚ whose companies had dealings with Eskom.

He then went to Parliament as MP for three months.

He returned to Eskom last month after reports that he was due to receive a R30m pension payout‚ a decision which Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown refused to endorse.

The Eskom board then rescinded an early retirement agreement it had signed with Molefe‚ paving the way for his return as CEO.

This prompted the DA to launch its application seeking to have his reappointment set aside.

However‚ last week an inter-ministerial committee recommended that Molefe should not be Eskom CEO.

The board then fired Molefe on Friday‚ after which he approach the Labour Court to have his removal declared unlawful.