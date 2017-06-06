Another top-level meeting to resolve mayors’ impasse

The DA and UDM national leadership held yet another meeting aimed at resolving the impasse within the Nelson Mandela Bay coalition, in Cape Town last night.

The meeting is a continuation of one held last week between party bosses to map the way forward and resolve the challenges between mayor Athol Trollip and deputy mayor Mongameli Bobani.

Trollip and Bobani have been at loggerheads for months.

Their dispute came to a head two weeks ago at a council meeting when the DA, with its coalition partners COPE and the ACDP, battled to pass a number of agenda items after the UDM sided with opposition partners.

Also present at last night’s meeting were DA leader Mmusi Maimane, UDM president Bantu Holomisa, Trollip and Bobani.

DA federal executive chairman James Selfe confirmed the meeting – which he said was set up by Maimane’s office.

Maimane’s spokesman, Graham Charters, said: “There have been several of these meetings attended by the DA and UDM. They are all about resolving the impasse between the mayor and [his] deputy.