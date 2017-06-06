ANC in Nquthu to keep close watch on IFP

The ANC is ready to occupy and exercise a strong opposition role in the Nquthu Municipality and to hold the IFP government accountable.

KwaZulu-Natal ANC secretary Super Zuma said that councillors had been taken through the process and would form a strong caucus.

“We are ready to play our role as opposition in Nquthu,” Zuma said.

He said the ANC would not deploy any provincial executive members in Nquthu today, when the municipality is set to sit to elect its mayor and an executive.

The IFP will elect its mayor unopposed after it swept the boards with a landslide victory in last month’s by-election in the troubled northern KwaZulu-Natal municipality.

The party won 19 seats to the ANC’s 11.