ANC in Nquthu to keep close watch on IFP
The ANC is ready to occupy and exercise a strong opposition role in the Nquthu Municipality and to hold the IFP government accountable.
KwaZulu-Natal ANC secretary Super Zuma said that councillors had been taken through the process and would form a strong caucus.
“We are ready to play our role as opposition in Nquthu,” Zuma said.
He said the ANC would not deploy any provincial executive members in Nquthu today, when the municipality is set to sit to elect its mayor and an executive.
The IFP will elect its mayor unopposed after it swept the boards with a landslide victory in last month’s by-election in the troubled northern KwaZulu-Natal municipality.
The party won 19 seats to the ANC’s 11.
The NFP‚ DA and EFF each have a single councillor in the 33-seat council. The ANC in the Inkosi Bhambatha region, under which Nquthu falls‚ has vowed not to be bystanders.
ANC mayoral candidate Lucky Moloi said even with a quorum‚ the IFP would face a good run for its money.
“They will not get rest until we govern Nquthu‚” he said.
The Nquthu Municipality failed to elect its officials following the August 3 elections.
The Department of Cooperative Governance eventually dissolved the council in February, leading to fresh polls.
Estranged Nquthu municipal manager Bongi Gumbi is expected to officiate in the election of the speaker, who will then preside over the election of officials.
IFP strongman Siyabonga Mabilabila Kunene is expected to be elected mayor, even though he and others face charges of conspiracy to commit murder.