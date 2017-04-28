Land expropriation high on ANC list

President Jacob Zuma has vowed to explore land expropriation without compensation, as the ANC gears up towards its elective conference in December.

Speaking to several thousand people at Freedom Day celebrations in Manguzi – a northern KwaZulu-Natal town which borders Mozambique – Zuma said black South Africans were still economically disempowered, despite the country achieving political freedom.

This year marks 23 years since South Africa voted in its first democratic elections. The land question was key to dealing with this disempowerment.

“We are also very much aware of our people’s quest for land. We reiterate that we will use all available instruments necessary in expediting land restitution and respond to land hunger,” Zuma said.

“The land question will feature prominently in the policy conference discussions of the governing party in June‚ including the debates on the expropriation of land without compensation.”

Earlier‚ he said economic freedom was still elusive.

“We have achieved political freedom but economic freedom remains largely elusive. It is for this reason that we speak about radical economic transformation.