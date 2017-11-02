WATCH LIVE: Panayiotou Judgment

BREAKING NEWS:

Panayiotou was found guilty of murder and obstruction of justice, Sinethemba Nemembe of murder and robbery aggravating and Zolani Sibeko of conspiracy to murder. Read more here.

As we reach the halfway mark of Judge Dayalin Chetty’s judgment, we take a look at some of his findings so far:

Middleman Luthando Siyoni was not beaten up. These claims were concocted to bolster Panayiotou’s defence.

Both Siyoni and Panayiotou met in the car (sting operation) willingly. Siyoni was not threatened by police.

Prior authorization for the operation was not needed from the Director of Public Prosecutions and there was therefore no need to call Indra Goberdan and Selvan Gounden as witnesses.

Panayiotou met with Siyoni the night of Jayde’s murder to hand over the rest of the (hit) money. It is nonsensical that he would visit Siyoni on that night for any other reason.

12:30pm: Court adjourns. We will be back at 2:15pm.

10:50am: Court adjourns for tea. We will be back at 11:15am.

Judge Dayalin Chetty has kicked off his mammoth judgment in the Port Elizabeth High Court by describing the importance of middleman Luthando Siyoni as a key and central figure in Jayde Panayiotou’s murder.

Chetty said an attempt by murder accused Christopher Panayiotou’s lawyer to exclude the evidence of Siyoni and a sting video was a “disingenuous attempt by the defence to exclude key evidence”.

Chetty said Siyoni, after initially confessing to his involvement, then did an about-turn in the box and deceived the prosecution.

He criticized the conduct of Siyoni’s lawyer, Zolile Ngqeza, who incorrectly advised his client not to answer questions that may incriminate him.

“The less I say about him, the better,” said Chetty.

Chetty said Siyoni and his girlfriend, Babalwa Breakfast, contradicted each other.

Chetty also did not accept Siyoni’s claims that he was assaulted by police.

Judgment resumes this morning.