LETTERS │Jail term seen as racist

LAST week’s jail sentence given to Vicki Momberg must surely be the most “racist” act ever committed by the judiciary anywhere in the “free world”. On a daily basis Julius Malema and others insult “non-black” South Africans with statements about “whiteness”, stealing land and possessions, and slitting the throats of the boer and farmers.

And yet not only are they never prosecuted for this but Malema is rewarded with an invitation from the president to rejoin the ANC, presumably in some position of power and influence in the government.

As black people are not punished for the crimes committed by the ANC “struggle heroes”, neither should white people be punished for the crimes committed by the Nationalist apartheid government.

Sticks and stones, as the saying goes, refers to issues like the use of the “K” word, but how can the spoken word only hurt and affect one colour of people.

Blacks and whites are at conflict the world over, but they find ways of overcoming prejudice and live together in relative harmony.

White people do not often want their children to marry blacks, and the same applies to black people not wanting theirs to marry whites, but sometimes it happens and good luck to them.

Malema’s way of exterminating or chasing away the white South African population can never be right or allowed to succeed as the whole civilised world would turn against us and in turn reduce South Africa to what Malema 0deserves. (Nothing)

Hopefully common sense will prevail and Momberg will be released from this “false” imprisonment and receive the anti-social treatment she obviously needs.

SANDY, VIA E-MAIL

YOUR editorial “Clear message on hate speech”, Weekend Post March 31.