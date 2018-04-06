Editorial | Work out plan on how to co-operate

The last thing that anyone who is committed to improving law and order would like to see is a rift between the police and those in communities who put time, energy and money into making their streets safer.

The tensions that have arisen between Neighbourhood Watch groups and the SAPS are therefore deeply disturbing because having two arms of law enforcement – no matter how informal the one is – at odds with each other is quite plainly self-defeating.

The guidelines which have been put together to regulate these civilian squads were drafted by Bhisho two years ago, but have yet to be finalised.

And no wonder, since clearly there is unhappiness over a string of elements – most pointedly, to police having access to the groups’ bank accounts.

Make no mistake, there should indeed be some kind of uniformity as to how Neighbourhood Watch operations are conducted – which should at all times be within the strict perimeters of the law.

It is easily possible for some overzealous urban crime-buster to step over the line and quickly drift into vigilante territory, taking things into their own hands.