Editorial | Work out plan on how to co-operate
The last thing that anyone who is committed to improving law and order would like to see is a rift between the police and those in communities who put time, energy and money into making their streets safer.
The tensions that have arisen between Neighbourhood Watch groups and the SAPS are therefore deeply disturbing because having two arms of law enforcement – no matter how informal the one is – at odds with each other is quite plainly self-defeating.
The guidelines which have been put together to regulate these civilian squads were drafted by Bhisho two years ago, but have yet to be finalised.
And no wonder, since clearly there is unhappiness over a string of elements – most pointedly, to police having access to the groups’ bank accounts.
Make no mistake, there should indeed be some kind of uniformity as to how Neighbourhood Watch operations are conducted – which should at all times be within the strict perimeters of the law.
It is easily possible for some overzealous urban crime-buster to step over the line and quickly drift into vigilante territory, taking things into their own hands.
What’s more, police have also expressed their serious concerns over racial profiling and targeting.
But generally, these eyes and ears of a community have, for years, complemented police operations and contributed enormously to crime prevention simply by being vigilant and well-organised with emergency plans in place.
Should regulations which could allow donated funds not being used for their intended purpose – beefing up a particular area’s security – come into play, the money would soon dry up.
Rather than being confrontational about the issues, level-headedness is needed.
This is why the planned meeting between Transport, Safety and Liaison MEC Weziwe Tikana’s office and Farm Comm next week is a positive move in this direction.
Sitting down and working out a strategy of co-operation and the best methods going forward is infinitely preferable to having a war between forces with exactly the same goal.