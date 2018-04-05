Letter | Winnie face of fight against oppression

It is with deep sorrow that we learnt of the passing away of Mama Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, the veteran of our struggle and mother of the nation.

The people of South Africa and the whole world have lost a gallant fighter for freedom for her people, a remarkable mother, a champion of justice and peace in our country.

She was the face of the fight against the oppressive dispensation of the white minority regime and its exploitation of the black masses.

Besides, she was also the symbol of the peaceful transition of South Africa from a police state to a free democratic state, the “rainbow nation”.

We shall remember her unwavering fighting spirit and unfettered bold resilience against the apartheid regime with all its atrocities.