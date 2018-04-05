Jonathan Jansen | Two women tell SA story

Two women divided South Africa this week. One of them went to prison for her unrelenting racism. The other went to the grave after a lifetime of fighting racism.

Vicki Momberg and Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.

Each would split public opinion right down the middle.

In the process we would discover just how far apart we still are as citizens of this beautiful country.

A chunk of white South Africa simply could not understand that a white person would go to prison for racism.

Everyday racism is so entrenched in our society that being punished for it must have come as a shock to some.

Afriforum, long devoid of any moral consciousness, would, with childish predictability, cry foul – but what about the black racist?

I suspect, though, that what sunk Momberg was not only her racism, but her lack of remorse.

I wonder if she is a moron, in the old psychiatric sense of the word.

Even if she meant what she uttered in those racist tirades, one would have expected some sense of self-interest; that to feign remorse could soften the sentence.

That said, I doubt this unprecedented sentence will stand as the case is appealed in higher courts.

I know for sure that the sentence will not act as a deterrent to racists.

Two years of community service in a police station in a black area might have given Momberg a much better chance of racial rehabilitation than locking her away in a cell.

The truth is we will need a lot more prisons if every racist outburst comes before Momberg’s sentencing magistrate, Pravina Rugoonandan.

Like many South Africans, I, too, had a moment of Schadenfreude when Momberg’s sentence was meted out. For about five seconds. And then I realised that the sentence changed nothing.

As a society we have come to believe that you can root out racism by dealing with individuals (throw them in prison) rather than the more demanding task of dealing with institutions.

For example, what is it about estate agencies that deliver these nasty racists from Penny Sparrow on the coast to Momberg further inland?