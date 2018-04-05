Editorial | Selflessly fought fight thrust on her

At some point, we all suffer. And we all endure. Such is humanity’s lot. How we respond to adversity can be defining.

A few will suffer and endure because of self-inflicted folly.

Others have it thrust upon them, by dint of circumstance for which they have little to no responsibility.

Winnie Madikizela-Mandela suffered and endured, all because of an indefensible and grotesque programme of racial engineering that saw her husband, former president Nelson Mandela, jailed for 27 years.

When he emerged from his incarceration, he was embraced by a world that saw him as a veritable saint.

Apartheid was on its knees and the great man came with an offering of peace.

By the time he died in 2013, his star shone brighter than ever in the firmament.

Any question of his human fallibility was answered with another question: “Who’s perfect, anyway?”.