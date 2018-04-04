Zamuxolo Nduna | Let’s not forget Mama Winnie’s struggle for better SA

In IsiXhosa we say latshon’ilang’emini (In the day the sun has set).

Others would say uwil’umthi omkhulu (the great tree has fallen).

South Africa and people of the globe are mourning the death of Mama Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.

In the hills of Bizana, in the village of eMbongweni, young Winnie was born.

Her death has sent shockwaves across the globe.

As American writer Maya Angelou would put it, “her day is done”.

She became the first black social worker in South Africa.

When she joined the struggle against apartheid in South Africa, she dedicated her life for the betterment of all South Africans.

Her undying love for people of South Africa prevailed during the struggle.

She was a militant spokesperson for the cause of the poor and the oppressed.

She was a courageous woman to her last dying days.

I was fortunate to visit her in her home, Soweto.

When we asked her why she chose to remain in Soweto, while other freedom fighters were living in Sandton and in other suburban areas in South Africa, she had this to say: “When I fought against white supremacy it wasn’t for me and my family – I did it for the betterment of ordinary black South Africans.”

She chose to be among ordinary South African citizens in Soweto.

She did not only devote her life in the struggle for the betterment of South Africans, but she devoted her life for the upliftment of South Africans.

Her resilience during the struggle against white supremacy has prevailed.

She did not only raise her own children, but she also raised young black children who looked up to her.

She became a pillar in black communities.

She carried the burden of oppressed South Africans.

The apartheid agents tried to break her fight, but they failed.

Mama Winnie never succumbed to cowardice.

She stood for what she deemed was right.

She was banned, humiliated and harassed, but her spirit was never broken.