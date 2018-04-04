Nwabisa Makunga | Unbreakable spirit at rest

It is one of the most iconic pictures of our time. Immaculately dressed, a beautiful Winnie Madikizela-Mandela is holding a handbag and a newspaper in one hand and her mother-in-law’s hand in the other.

She’s escorting the elderly Nosekeni Fanny through a heavy police wall outside the court in Pretoria. It is June 11 1964. Vulnerable, yet strong and defiant, their faces tell it all – the man they love so dearly is about to be jailed for fighting a racist system.

Their life and that of South Africa is about to change forever.

This image was foremost in my mind this week as news broke that the struggle icon was no more.

This is because death often compels us to pause for a moment and ponder on what was and what could have been.

This picture captured a significant moment in our history.

A moment when the semblance of fictitious normalcy for a black family was making way for an extraordinary life of pain, sacrifice, triumph and complexity.

Indeed, there are very few names that invoke the kind of raw emotion among South Africans – be it reverence or loathing – than that of Ma Winnie.

And so it comes as no surprise that her death has sparked an emotive conversation across our society about her life, her politics and her contested legacy.

For the most part I have found some of the strands of the unfolding conversation about Ma Winnie disturbing.

Perhaps more than what it demonstrates of her, it highlights three troubling things that are synonymous with our world.

The first is the tendency to strip women of their agency and to reduce their lives to mere players in a bigger story of men.

For example, the reference to Ma Winnie solely as Nelson Mandela’s ex-wife – deliberate or not – is an attempt to define her journey of political activism through the narrow prism of her former husband’s.

It undermines her earned place in history as a force which stood at the coalface of violence, racism and oppression.

It seeks to underplay what it took to single-handedly raise a family and lead a generation through one of the most brutal periods in history.

It undermines her status as a fighter who chose to take on a regime because she would not accept its injustice.

The second is that similarly to the point above, ours is a society that holds women to a higher moral standard than it does men.

In the last two days, I have again heard numerous accounts that seek to portray Ma Winnie as a shameful woman of loose morals.

I will not defend her most intimate choices – suffice to say that this narrative seeks to paint her as a wife who betrayed her jailed husband and thus is not a leader worth honouring.

For this reason, so the narrative goes, she left Madiba with no choice but to divorce her because a man of his stature could not be associated with a woman who was everything a first lady should not be.

Here’s the problem with this portrayal. It is disingenuous. It imposes a level of personal morality on a woman as a prerequisite for leadership that it does not equally impose on men.

Right or wrong, South Africans do not put the sexual conduct of men as one of the moral tests which determine their fitness to lead.

We never did during apartheid, and we do not now.

Therefore here, too, the hypocrisy of this description is astonishing.

It seeks to use personal choices of her past to minimise her legacy in a way that it does not with men.