Letter | Idea won’t improve education

On March 25 there was an article on HeraldLIVE about a group of young people calling themselves the #NationalisePrivateSchools National Task Team who in a statement released on March 24 called for the nationalisation of private schools and “commodification” of education (“Call to nationalise private schools”).

I am a bit confused by the use of the term “commodification”.

According to The Cambridge Dictionary this means: the fact that something is treated or considered as a commodity, that is a product that can be bought and sold.

Private education is already a commodity.

Their being poor students, their desire to nationalise private schools is in conflict with commodification, as they are not able to pay the fees (buy the product).

The group is understandably unhappy with the low standard of public education vs the high standard of (expensive) private education.

I have sympathy for their desire for equality in education.

For much too long the poor and even the middle class (especially those in rural areas) have suffered from sub-standard education and limited resources.

They have been let down by the Department of Basic Education and are not afforded the same opportunities as the children of rich parents.

We would love to see a high standard of education supported by competent and motivated teachers, adequate resources and parental involvement in the running of schools across the country.

But this is not the reality and it won’t be in the near or not-so-near future.