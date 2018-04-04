Editorial | Alexander likely to keep hot seat

Politics and all the back-stabbing associated with the South African game will come to the fore when SA Rugby holds its annual meeting in Cape Town on Friday.

With the Springboks ranked a lowly sixth in world rugby and Rassie Erasmus taking over as coach from an under-performing Allister Coetzee, many fans would like to see heads roll in the boardroom.

However, this is unlikely to happen in a conservative rugby environment where change is often frowned upon.

Although he will face a challenge to his leadership, incumbent Mark Alexander is favoured to maintain his position as the main man in South African rugby.

An astute operator, Alexander is said to be a popular figure in the corridors of power where the big decisions are taken.

It will not, however, be a straight-forward coronation of Alexander.

Little-known Leopards president Andre May has decided to put his hat in the ring to see whether SA Rugby is ready for change.

How much support he enjoys remains to be seen, though it would be a major shock if he managed to unseat Alexander.