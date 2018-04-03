Letter | PA changes its tune on coalition

Patriotic Alliance (PA) leader Gayton McKenzie says he has no aspirations to govern or to be in parliament.

He goes on to say that his party seeks to bring skilled people together.

Not so long ago the PA officially withdrew from the Nelson Mandela Bay coalition after mayor Athol Trollip failed to put forward the PA’s candidate, Marlon Daniels, as the preferred candidate for deputy mayor.

Daniels was instrumental in having former councillor and coalition member Mongameli Bobani, from the UDM, axed from his position, after tabling a motion of no confidence.

Now a few months later, the PA officially signed coalition and co-governance agreements with the DA ahead of Thursday’s council meeting, in which Trollip faced another vote of no confidence.

In exchange, Trollip said the coalition would appoint Daniels deputy mayor and the new member of the mayoral committee for roads and transport.

Also not so long ago, during the election campaign, McKenzie said he would fight the DA wherever it was.

McKenzie’s support for the DA in the vote of no confidence in Trollip is as flawed as flawed can be.

Retaining Trollip in power will only see citizens of the Nelson Mandela Bay’s suffering continuing.

Nothing of this decision of McKenzie’s is in any way politically motivated or in favour of the citizens of the Bay.

The mutual disrespect and dislike for EFF leader Julius Malema of Trollip and McKenzie is self-evident, as McKenzie has shown through his open letter to Malema and Trollip’s rhetoric after his failed convenient relationship with Malema.

These two leaders are merely ganging up against Malema.

Labelling Malema a racist and interpreting his remarks as dangerous is merely an attempt to stay in power.

Malema and his EFF made a principled decision to stand against the DA for not supporting its view on land expropriation without compensation.

I take strong exception to McKenzie using the Khoisan matter as motivation for his decision to support the DA.

His view is that the “Khoisan, the first nation in South Africa, is not even around the table discussing what should be happening”.