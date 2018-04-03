Ismail Lagardien | EFF copies the Nats’ ways

It would be amusing to watch the EFF striking out against everyone who is not part of its own group, in a manner bordering on pre-pubescent rage, if its actions were not so terribly destabilising and toxic.

In some way, the EFF seems to have taken a leaf from the playbook of the old apartheid regime, who worked tirelessly at destabilising frontline states to try to show that Africans could not govern themselves.

This, anyway, is one of the lessons I drew from the EFF’s attempt at removing mayor Athol Trollip from his position in Nelson Mandela Bay.

Trollip may indeed be removed, or he may stay, but what seems certain, as least as far as the EFF is concerned, is that he should not be allowed to succeed, simply because he is white.

Before I continue, and given the nature of EFF politics, I should make a declaration.

I make this declaration because I have received death threats and attacks on my character from members of the EFF and some rather nasty insults from Afrikaner ethno-nationalist groups over the past two months.

The accusations were that I “hate whites” (for my criticism of Afrikaner ethno-nationalists), that I did not “care for suffering black people” and that I hated Julius Malema (because of my criticism of the EFF).

I am not a member of any of the political parties in parliament.

I do not support Afriforum or PRAAG or any ethno-nationalist group.

I do not wish to kill boers, slaughter whites or cut the throat of anything or anyone.

I associate freely with those people who are pejoratively described as “constitutionalists”.

Consistent with this, I believe that our overriding focus should be to roll back the iniquities and injustices of the past through purposeful and strategic interventions to build a future that is prosperous, stable and with high levels of trust among the citizenry.

It should be done firmly and fairly, without losing sight of the Bill of Rights.

These interventions will not always be obeisant to market orthodoxy.

There, then, is my basic political position.

Setting that aside, it is fair to say that democracy – in republican terms, where elected politicians govern by consent of the governed, not by an aristocracy or royalty – means that sometimes you win in elections and sometimes you lose.