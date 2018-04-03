Editorial | Concert flops as fans stay away

There are lessons to be learnt from the shockingly low turnout at a national music star’s concert at the Splash Festival.

Visitors to the city have fond memories of a vibrant family festival, with Splash offering a buzzing market and plenty of activities for the children, punctuated with glorious fireworks on the Saturday night.

Sports and music added to the atmosphere. What has changed? This year there again was beach volleyball, jet ski races, a surfing competition, deep sea angling and a children’s Easter egg hunt.

Stallholders report moderately successful trading and, at least until yesterday’s final day of the festival, the weather was unexpectedly good.

Overall, it was not a bad year for Splash.

However, The Herald reports today that only a few hundred fans turned out for a concert headlined by Cassper Nyovest, perhaps the biggest hip-hop artist in the country.

Just three years ago this rapper drew a record crowd of 20 000 to his Fill Up The Dome concert and in December – less than four months ago – he drew 68 000 people to the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg.

Why could he not attract more than a paltry 100 or so to the Splash Festival concert at Wells Estate on Sunday afternoon?