LETTER │ People of South Africa must look back to go forward again

None of us can predict with any degree of certainty how our lives might turn out from one moment to another.

We choose actions every minute that might have immediate, long-term implications, while sinking into intractably circadian rhythms of chores and obligations, benefits even. At any moment our mortality might be brought into sharp relief.

Often we’re brought to a point of stocktaking our life – considering, changing, advancing, or not.

Almost two years ago, I suddenly found my life winding down, rapidly and inexorably, to what could soon be a silent, breathless, full stop. A weak heart muscle, which I had lived with for most of my life, was failing quickly, pumping at only 10% of capacity.

I was permanently admitted to a hospital ward. Waiting – to die, or for a donor heart to give me another chance at life.

With the help of medical professionals, I had to radically review my former life. To the extent that my heart illness was a result of poor lifestyle choices, I had to adopt better, life-affirming options. I was blessed to receive a donor heart – someone died that I might live. My body, restored, re-started.

In his book The God of Second Chances psychotherapist and Presbyterian minister Erik Kolbell uses the Latin prefix re- as in rebuild or reconnect or reiterate, to show how Christian faith often emphasises “going back”.

Restoration of humans – to God or just simply to one another, to their physical environment, to themselves – are at once acts of going back and commitments to moving forward, returning to a former state to envision a new one.

What holds for our personal, private selves is also true for our social, economic and political beings.

Community as living biological multi-cell, even as multi-organ human body, is well-rooted in social studies, philosophical discourse and religion.

Becoming acutely aware of my own physiology, enduring pain, coming to terms with near death, accepting life-changing treatments, I’ve increasingly come to appreciate the human body as a prism through which to view the body politic.

Restoration of South Africa in a post-Jacob Zuma era therefore cannot simply be about booting out Zuma and his state-capture cabal. Rebooting our country’s political system requires returning to a former state (pun intended) to envisage a wholly different order.

But how far back do we need to go and how much do we need to retrieve to enable us to re-imagine the future?