Letter | EFF merely playing the race card

Bid to unseat metro mayor

Who said: “I will kill for [Jacob] Zuma”, “We are not calling for the slaughter of white people, at least not for now”, “Indian people are worse than Afrikaners” and “We are cutting the throat of whiteness”?

It is very interesting that EFF chairman Dali Mpofu’s son has a white mother! I wonder if Julius Malema is also going to cut her white throat? No, do as you say in the EFF. I am not a friend or fan of mayor Athol Trollip. I do, however, like/respect him for his honesty. All of us have a good and bad side. One negative is that he could try to build more bridges and be more accommodating with smaller opposition parties. They are just as important as the “big guys”.

He is, however, brutally honest and focused on building a better, less corrupt city for all.

Sadly though, in the local political arena it is all a case of the tail wagging the dog, the tail here being the EFF-UDM-PA-AIC that together have less than 10% of total votes, yet are causing the DA and ANC to jump through hoops.

But why? I am sure most of us have read Crispian Olver’s shocking book on ANC mismanagement. Let’s state facts: ý The EFF’s reasons for wishing to remove the mayor are that he disregarded poor people, is patriarchal, used money for tarring gravel roads for Ironman roads and had land invaders removed;

The Zuma-supporting ANC faction, that the EFF ironically with its “Zuma hatred” wishes to support, under Andile Lungisa is still in charge of the ANC REC;

Until 2016 ANC/municipal corruption had cost countless billions of rands;

Under ANC rule billions were spent on the IPTS, most of which went to corrupt cadre pockets, all the while our northern areas became war zones and infrastructure crumbled;

Turning a business or entity around is not easy.

Turning an entity such as the metro around involves first stopping/getting to the bottom of the rot, analysing the good, bad and ugly, and then prioritising the must-haves from the nice-to-haves.

That takes at least two years. Only then, once you have some semblance of control, can you actually start to turn the ship into calmer waters; ý I cannot comment on the mayor being patriarchal.

My only observation is that the DA’s local breakdown is, gender-wise, no different/better than the EFF-ANC or UDM’s. Racially it is far more diverse than all parties;