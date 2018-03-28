Editorial | Agreement a new dawn for Africa

On paper, the African Continental Free Trade Area agreement comes across as a promising liberator of the continent’s economies, big and small.

The framework for the agreement, signed in Kigali, Rwanda, last week, follows years of sluggish progress with the idea of an intra-continental trade pact.

The forecasts are extremely bullish if it sees the light of day: a single market for goods and services, with unfettered movement for businessmen and investments, which could spur close to R80-trillion in cumulative business and consumer spending among 1.7 billion people by 2030.

These figures rely on the participation of all African member states.

So far, 10 countries have yet to commit, Nigeria and South Africa among them.

Trade and Industry Minister Rob Davies says they have no particular objection to the agreement and merely need to add meat to the bones.

Once all the domestic legislative requirements are completed, South Africa will, in all likelihood, join the club.