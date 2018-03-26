Justice Malala | Juju showing his colours

What is eating Julius Malema, the Economic Freedom Fighters leader? Why is he suddenly reheating his attacks on independent media houses – this time with the Zumaesque allegation that they are representatives of whites, “whiteness” and that hoary old chestnut, “white monopoly capital”?

The answer is simple enough – Malema and the EFF are a fascist organisation that is quickly running out of targets. They need an enemy and the media and whites are the easiest targets around. What is fascism? The Oxford dictionaries make reference to it as tending to “include a belief in the supremacy of one national or ethnic group, a contempt for democracy, an insistence on obedience to a powerful leader, and a strong demagogic approach”.

Which party in South Africa reminds one of these fascistic characteristics? It is the EFF.

And these characteristics have never been as pronounced as they have been these past few months.

We have always known that Malema is a mini-Mussolini.

Within the EFF he is a demi-god.

Malema is to the EFF what Mangosuthu Buthelezi was to the Inkatha Freedom Party in its blood-soaked heyday.

Anyone who holds a different view is shown the door.

So what does a leader with fascist tendencies do when he is faced with an ANC leader like Cyril Ramaphosa who finds solutions (raise VAT to pay for free higher education, for example, rather than disrupt and defile universities) and is slowly cleaning up the state?

For three months now Malema has watched with astonishment and fear as Ramaphosa has brought down Jacob Zuma, fired 10 cabinet ministers, cleaned up Eskom and last week suspended the dreadful SA Revenue Services commissioner Tom Moyane.

Slowly, the state is being cleaned up. The economy will surely begin to grow. Jobs will begin to trickle back.

If this series of events continues and deepens then Malema will become as useless and anachronistic as the IFP’s Buthelezi in KwaZulu Natal.

So Malema needs an enemy, a scapegoat – and fast.