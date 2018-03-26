Editorial | Comeuppance for Aussie cheaters

It was no secret that this Australian team were probably the most disliked bunch in world cricket ahead of #sandpapergate.

So it will come as no surprise then that there were very few tears shed as Steve Smith’s crew of cheaters were exposed for all the world to see at the weekend.

For the duration of Australia’s tour they have taken the moral high ground.

According to them, none of the controversy in this series leading up to 2.42pm on a gloomy Saturday in Cape Town was their fault.

It was okay for them to sledge, scream and send-off, but just dare anybody come back at them . . .

Then there were the tedious lectures from coach Darren Lehmann about how South African crowds should behave.

But the irony was not lost on anyone. “Boof” had clearly been wearing blinkers and ear-muffs while watching test cricket back home as his own countrymen abused and threw the odd grilled fowl at opposition players.