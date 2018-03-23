Editorial | Day should be about massacre

The striking image on the front page of yesterday’s edition said it all. An 81-year-old woman, who had made her way to Uitenhage’s Allanridge Hall to remember the fallen of the Langa Massacre, reduced to tears when a solemn commemoration turned into a screaming match.

There may have been many at the venue who, for whatever reason, felt offended by mayor Athol Trollip’s presence.

But it is untenable that an event, which allows families of the victims to remember and honour their loved ones, should descend into a political maelstrom with threats of violence and confrontation between ANC and DA supporters.

The anguish on the face of Gogo Matihida Rwendana should make that plain for all to see.

What should have been neutral ground to pay respects – sponsored by the state – appeared to look suspiciously as though Trollip had been set up after he was booed off stage.