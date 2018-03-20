Letter | Thank you for wonderful care at state hospitals

I would like to express my gratitude and appreciation for the tremendous care that I have experienced in the past nine months in the hands of Livingstone Hospital, Humansdorp Hospital and Pellsrus Clinic.

On June 12 last year I fell off my bicycle in Jeffreys Bay, hitting the ground with such force that I broke both my left and my right radius bones, the smaller scaphoid bone in my left hand and my right collarbone.

I’m not sure how long I lay next to my bike before someone from Smart Security was there to assist.

In no time the ambulance was there and then I was being wheeled into Humansdorp Hospital.

The care I received over the next nine months till now has been extraordinary.

For this care I thank my Heavenly Father and his angels who are at work in our hospitals.

Since my wife and I have settled in Jeffreys Bay we have had to let go of our medical aid, which has left us feeling rather vulnerable and in the hands of government hospitals.

As much as I admit going to a state hospital is in no way comparable to private care, I am impressed with the levels of dedication and corporate cohesion.

In these nine months my wife and I have visited Humansdorp and Livingstone hospitals about 16 times, we saw a doctor each times and had as many X-rays.