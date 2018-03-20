Ismail Lagardien | A lesson for economists

With the death of Stephen Hawking last week, the world lost one of its greatest minds. Hawking’s contributions to physics stand out as turning points and set a high-water mark for our understanding of the universe.

His work and ideas are massively complicated, and I feel insufficiently clever to go into their finer qualities.

And anyway this column set out, initially, to demystify economics, by way of introducing more heterodox, pluralist, realist and political economic ideas.

The death of Hawking did, however, bring to the fore, again (at least in my mind), the almost religious obsession with scientism (which is quite different from scientific) and rather fallacious belief that economics is a discipline “like physics”.

Like so many people who were not trained in physics or the natural sciences, in general, I got to know the ideas and work of Hawking relatively late in life, as a thirtysomething, through his book, A Brief History of Time.

The book rekindled the interest in physics I had as a child and after reading A Brief History of Time, I immersed myself, quietly, I should add, in some of the literature on theoretical physics, particle physics, astrology and cosmology.

I say “quietly” because I feel sufficiently confident to say only that my knowledge of physics has yet to reach a level measurable in the absolute smallest variable possible.

In short, when it comes to discussions on physics (as in other areas of life) I prefer to keep my mouth shut and listen.

In counter-point, I look forward to the day when economists demonstrate the humility to keep their mouths shut, and admit that their “science” and their “models” cannot explain everything in the human world.

This is, of course, a generalisation – I’m sure there are economists who treat their own children with the greatest of love and affection. They cannot be all that bad. The literature on physics led me inevitably to the work of Richard Feynman.

Setting aside his ideas and work in physics, I was impressed by his irreverence and audacity, his teaching methods and his relationships with students.