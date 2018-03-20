Editorial | Change attitudes towards recycling

It is time for the tide of consumer opinion on plastic bags to turn. Yesterday’s report by The Herald environmental reporter Guy Rogers certainly was sobering reading.

In it, one eco-campaigner warned that if South Africans did not reduce their reliance on plastic bags, it would lead to dangerous levels of pollution in our coastal waters.

And it will not be an abstract threat but a concrete danger for all those who consume fish and other produce coming from the sea.

Further, if only half of the R1.8-billion raised by the plastic supermarket bag levy officially has gone towards recycling, as was reported, it begs the question of what happened to the other half.

The plastic bag levy which sees consumers now buy their bags rather than get them free has been in place for 14 years, yet the recycling sector is still not flourishing as it should.

In addition, the average householder’s concern for the environment often stretches no farther than saving on water or electricity because the consequences of abuse in these areas hit their pocket.