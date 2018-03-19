Justice Malala | NDPP’s Zuma move a sham

You could hear the cries of “Hallelujah!” ringing across the nation on Friday afternoon as it was announced that former president Jacob Zuma would finally stand trial for fraud, corruption, money-laundering and racketeering.

National Director of Public Prosecutions Shaun Abrahams told the nation the trial “would be the most appropriate forum for these issues to be ventilated”. It’s all a sham, actually. Contrast Abrahams’s announcement with his performance back in 2016, when he huffed and puffed and contorted himself in front of the nation as he announced false and malicious fraud charges against then-finance minister Pravin Gordhan.

Asked about the timing of his charges, Abrahams repeatedly denied that the NPA was being politically manipulated to go after perceived enemies of state capture and Zuma.

“What if this decision was made by a judge, what if this decision was made by the public protector, would your reaction have been the same?

“The days of disrespecting decisions of the National Prosecuting Authority are over,” he huffed.

Well, we know now that those charges were false and Abrahams had to withdraw them. The mud hadn’t stuck. The NPA is still disrespected.

As he charged Gordhan, the nation was clamouring for charges to be laid against the Gupta family and others for various serious allegations of state capture. Abrahams did nothing.

So what are we to make of his newfound enthusiasm for charges against Zuma and for law and order in general? The truth is that it is all a heap of horse manure.

Since the days of Mokotedi Mpshe, the acting chief prosecutor who first handed Zuma a get-out-of-jail-free card back in 2009, we have had a compromised NPA. Abrahams is just the latest of a procession of empty suits, manipulated by Zuma, who have occupied the position.

So it was outrageous for him to announce the decision to go ahead with the charges against Zuma.

The nation does not trust this blustering fool after all these years of protecting Zuma. He has no credibility.

Even when he decides to go to trial against Zuma I don’t trust him. Is he doing the bidding of the ANC’s new masters?

Even if Cyril Ramaphosa did not and would not give him an instruction to do so, would he be doing so to get their favour? We do not know, but I would not rule it out.