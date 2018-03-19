Editorial | Restore integrity of prosecutions

In September 1999, then whistleblower Patricia de Lille asked parliament to probe South Africa’s arms deal.

The move would kickstart what was to be a lengthy, on-again, off-again legal battle over almost two shameful decades where politics consistently undermined the rule of law.

Following three years of resistance, National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) head Shaun Abrahams announced on Friday that former president Jacob Zuma would be prosecuted on 16 charges of corruption, money laundering and racketeering.

Predictably, Zuma’s lawyers have already indicated their plan to have Abrahams’s decision taken on review.

They believe, among other things, that Zuma is unlikely to get a fair trial.

Further, a pro-Zuma organisation has asked the Western Cape High Court to grant a permanent stay of prosecution.

Both may not have a strong basis in law and are unlikely to succeed.