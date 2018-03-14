Nwabisa Makunga | Nobody wins in Red Location Museum standoff

On Friday June 23 2006 at a London hotel some of the world’s best architects gathered to award the inaugural Lubetkin Prize, given by the Royal Institute of British Architects, to recognise the most outstanding building outside the UK and the European Union.

Competing were global works like the Canadian War Museum, the Terrence Donnelly Centre also in Canada and the Zurich airport in Switzerland.

The winner was The Red Location Museum of the People’s Struggle in New Brighton, South Africa.

A first of its kind in Port Elizabeth, the museum project by Noero Wolff Architects indeed was something special. It immortalised South Africa’s anti-apartheid heroes with memory boxes and picture exhibits telling their stories.

The three Lubetkin judges were mesmerised, saying the museum was an architectural tour de force. It would go on to be a proud tourist landmark for our city, raking in more global accolades.

Fast forward 12 years, the precinct is a shameful shadow of its former self.

With parts of it broken and vandalised with unsavoury graffiti on its walls, the museum is at the centre of a political stalemate which has shut its doors for almost five years.

Most significant, perhaps, is that it stands as a monumental depiction of how toxic, self-destructive politics often keep this city in a never-ending cycle of regression.

The story goes that as far back as the mid-2000s while the world celebrated the museum as an iconic landmark, its immediate community was aggrieved.

They felt that by ploughing in millions of rand building a tourist attraction in the midst of devastating poverty, the government was insensitive to their pressing need for housing and infrastructure development.

Their sentiments were best captured by a resident who told a journalist: “Why build a house for dead people when us the living do not have a roof over our heads?”

Although some houses had been built, they were not nearly enough to meet the ever-increasing demand.

And then came an even bigger bone of contention – the houses built by the government in the area years before began to crumble.

It would fall on the government to fix them.