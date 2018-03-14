Letter | President’s resolve to tackle corruption in SA welcomed

We, the church leadership of the Nelson Mandela metro, wish to congratulate Cyril Ramaphosa on his appointment as the president of the country and we welcome his declared intention to tackle the rampant corruption that is evident in our nation.

We pray for God’s blessing on his endeavours.

We take great confidence in the independence of our judiciary and look forward to those responsible for that corruption being brought to justice and the return of stolen funds.

We commend the president for the changes he has made in appointing a new cabinet, but will continue to press for the further changes that still need to be made to ensure that the country’s leadership is of a high moral calibre.

We, the church leaders, recognise the urgent need for land reform, but request that the issue be dealt with sensitively and in an appropriate manner so that it does not degenerate into a “smash and grab” scenario and civil war.

Our country needs financial stability, foreign investment, economic growth, food security, job creation and social cohesion.

We urge political parties not to use this important issue as a political football to gain mileage and to avoid racial comments that ratchet up racial tension in our beautiful nation.

We urge our parliament and the judiciary, in the name of Christ Jesus, to exercise extreme caution when seeking to amend our constitution because of the obvious danger of discouraging investment and opening up our nation to further abuses of power.

We, therefore, urge the government to seek proper ways to distribute land in an equitable manner which will encourage productivity and not harm the agriculture sector which contributes such a substantial portion of our economic growth.