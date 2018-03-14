Editorial | Zero tolerance for drunk driving

What will it take to make Nelson Mandela Bay roads safer for all our citizens? One thing is clear: the current system of traffic law enforcement is not up to scratch.

Yesterday The Herald reported on the trial following the crash which killed university student Jamie Baartzes, with the court learning the blood test kit used on the driver was out of date.

The fact that the test kit had expired may mean that a potentially guilty drunk driver gets off on a charge of driving under the influence.

And, it has been two years since the tragedy, and Jamie’s family are justifiably sad and angry.

Yesterday’s paper also carried news of another crash where the reading of blood alcohol from the implicated driver was way over the limit.

Fortunately, this week’s suspect was taken to hospital to have blood drawn so if that initial test is invalid there is at least a safety net in place to confirm its findings.