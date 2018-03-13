Ismail Lagardien | State must bear some blame

The provincial government of Limpopo may not want to hear this, but it has to carry some of the blame for the outbreak of listeriosis in the province.

If the provincial government was more vigilant, set standards of health and safety, and monitored these standards, there is every possibility that the outbreak of listeriosis may have been prevented.

It would, of course, be disingenuous to absolve companies – managers and workers – for likely negligence, cutting corners, and ignoring health and safety standards.

However, complete absolution of the state in the listeriosis crisis is baloney. About companies, briefly. Under ideal conditions there are chains of accountability that run from the workers to the supervisors and to the executives.

Each person in the production chain has a responsibility for her or his work, and may be held accountable for his or her mistakes.

Unfortunately, the habit of passing blame up or down chains of responsibility is probably one of our greatest failures in South Africa.

Generally, when things go wrong in industry or manufacturing, consumers blame companies, the managers blame workers, workers blame machinery or their supervisors who then turn on trade unions.

This cycle then repeats itself in some permutation of passing the blame.

In the specific case of the listeriosis crisis, the government and effective regulation and administrative justice come into play.

We should be clear, one of the main purposes of government is to provide public goods and services, the most important of which are education, public safety and (public) health care.

There are, of course, those among us who would argue against health as a public good.

Such arguments invariably rest on ideological beliefs that assume states cannot be entrepreneurial and are unable or incapable of providing goods and services efficiently.

The purveyors of this belief conveniently ignore the fact that the state has historically invested in, legislated for and sustained research and development in medical research; from combating malaria to magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) technology.

In the US, one body of research shows that since its creation the National Institutes of Health has spent almost a trillion dollars on research that created the pharmaceutical and the biotech sectors.

The belief that the state should get out of the way for private sector provision of all private and public goods works only with heavy qualifications.

And anyway, it may be true only in fully libertarian societies (there is, actually, no evidence of any such a society), or in places like Somalia, where the state collapsed in the early 1990s and when all functions of the state ceased to exist.