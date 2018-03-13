Editorial | Do right thing: pay traffic fines

For a very long time Nelson Mandela Bay motorists were on a jolly good wicket when it came to the rules of the road.

Paying a traffic fine, it seemed, was every bit as optional as coming to a complete halt at a four-way stop.

But at last this is about to change: The Herald reported yesterday that more than 36 000 road users with outstanding warrants of arrest will be blocked from renewing their driver’s licences from April 2.

As part of its revenue-collection efforts, the municipality will implement the Electronic National Administration Traffic Information System (eNatis) block-A programme, which blocks road users with outstanding fines from accessing the city’s traffic services.

It is no secret that traffic policing was practically invisible in this city for a good number of years.

Road users who received fines would frequently not pay up and there would be few, if any, repercussions.

It is true that no one likes to receive a ticket, much less fork out hard-earned cash for one, perhaps then why no one made too much of a fuss.