Justice Malala | Why is Zuma prominent?

It is a mere 2½ months since President Cyril Ramaphosa won the ANC leadership contest last year. His victory was heart-stoppingly slim – he gained just 179 votes more than his opponent Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma.

The new president’s support in the party’s national executive committee was 42 out of the 80 seats.

In the short time since then, Ramaphosa has fired Jacob Zuma.

He has weeded out the rot in the Eskom board and parts of its executive.

He has cleaned out the cabinet, with ministerial incumbents gone and a credible new finance minister, mining minister and public enterprises minister installed.

Some public servants have been emboldened to reflect on their jobs and do the right thing.

The Asset Forfeiture Unit has started going after the Gupta family gang and some of its associates.

ANC members of parliament, for long silent as church mice while their country burnt, are finally asking some meaningful questions about governance.

The Ramaphosa term at the helm of the ANC has come nowhere close to doing everything it needs to do.

Yet everything Ramaphosa has said and done is a categoric and total repudiation of the Jacob Zuma years.

If one were to categorise it, one would say it is almost as if Ramaphosa wanted to say the ANC has been lost for 10 years and it is now time to reset it to its true north.

It is therefore extraordinary that the ANC deployed Zuma to canvass support and encourage its members to register to vote for it in next year’s election.

On Saturday, Zuma was in his hometown Nkandla, then on a walkabout and blitz at the Esikhawini Shopping Centre and then off to Ethekwini Region in KwaZulu-Natal.

As he meets and greets ANC members, it would be opportune for them to reflect on a few things.