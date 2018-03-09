Letter | Time to do the ‘Great Trek’ in reverse?

I was filled with renewed hope for our future as a nation after Cyril Ramaphosa’s Sona address. However, following the passing of the parliamentary motion to investigate expropriation of land without compensation (EWC), my renewed hope became short-lived.

Ramaphosa’s, and to an extent Julius Malema’s, attempts to allay the fears of white farmers are futile. White farmers are now facing reverse racism, under the guise of radical economic transformation. Our constitution will be changed by the majority should they deem this necessary to achieve their objective.

A constitution that allows the state to deprive citizens of their property can never be described as “democratic”. If South Africa fails as a democracy, no further proof is required that “democracy” is a word foreign to Africa. It is arrogant of our president to urge “farmers to continue farming” as if it is “business as usual”. With the uncertainty of tenure, no one of sound mind will continue investing in fixed or moveable assets while under a cloud of dispossession. Banks are further sure to rein back on loans to farmers as land and potential crops can no longer be assumed to be viable collateral against loans.

My take on this is that farmers and farm-related businesses have been given long-term notice of eviction and that they must plan accordingly. I say “long-term”, because it could take years to get an EWC bill passed democratically through parliament; on the other hand, it could be forced through by the majority as early as next year.

To talk about stimulating economic growth and expropriation of farm land in the same breath is utter garbage. Our president has been instrumental in reviving the “land debate” by giving it prominence in his Sona. By doing so, he has again stirred up strong emotions among blacks and whites; emotions so strong that they can degenerate from the current killing of farmers into a full-blown civil war.